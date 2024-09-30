News & Insights

BioTech
NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Interim Data Of KINECT-HD2 Study Of Ingrezza Capsules

September 30, 2024 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), Monday announced interim data of KINECT-HD2 study of Ingrezza capsules for the long-term treatment of adults with chorea associated with Huntington's disease, a hereditary progressive neurodegenerative disorder.

During the ongoing open-label study, Ingrezza improved the condition as early as Week 2 and efficacy was sustained from Week 8.

The company noted that at Week 104, symptoms were reported to be 'much improved' or 'very much improved' in 75.9 percent of participants based on self-report and 73.6 percent of participants based on clinician assessment.

Currently, Neurocrine's stock is trading at $115.26, up 0.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.