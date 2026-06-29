Neurocrine Biosciences and Ryanair have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 29, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX as the Bull of the Day and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Netflix NFLX, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and The Walt Disney Co. DIS.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Neurocrine Biosciences has quietly become one of biotech's strongest earnings stories, combining impressive commercial execution with a rapidly improving profit outlook.

While many biotechnology companies remain years away from consistent profitability, Neurocrine has established itself as a cash-generating growth company thanks to the continued success of its flagship movement-disorder treatment, INGREZZA, an expanding commercial portfolio, and a promising late-stage pipeline.

Even more encouraging for investors, Wall Street analysts have become increasingly optimistic about the company's earnings prospects over the last two months.

A wave of upward earnings estimate revisions has helped propel NBIX to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling favorable near-term expectations.

Neurocrine's Compelling EPS Revisions

One of the strongest indicators behind Neurocrine's bullish outlook is the magnitude of recent earnings estimate revisions.

Over the last 60 days, analysts have steadily raised their profit forecasts across every major reporting period:

· Current quarter EPS has increased from $1.82 to $2.25 (+23.6%)

· Next quarter EPS has climbed from $2.23 to $2.46 (+10.3%)

· Current fiscal year EPS has improved from $8.00 to $9.47 (+18.4%)

· Next fiscal year EPS has increased from $9.48 to $10.79 (+13.8%)

More impressively, estimate revisions have been almost entirely one-sided. According to Zacks data, all recent analyst revisions have moved higher, with virtually no downward revisions over the period.

That broad agreement among analysts is precisely the type of earnings momentum that the stock market and the Zacks Rank system reward, helping Neurocrine earn its coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

INGREZZA Continues to Fuel Growth

Neurocrine's commercial success continues to revolve around INGREZZA, its market-leading treatment for movement disorders such as tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's disease chorea.

The company generated $2.86 billion in annual revenue during 2025, representing 22% year over year growth.

Furthermore, management expects another strong year in 2026, guiding for $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion in INGREZZA sales. Wall Street is equally optimistic, with analysts projecting Neurocrine's total revenue to climb 31% this year to $3.75 billion, followed by another 16% increase in FY27 to $4.34 billion.

INGREZZA is benefiting from:

· Growing physician adoption

· Expanded patient awareness

· Strong reimbursement coverage

· Continued penetration within existing indications

Meanwhile, Neurocrine is becoming less dependent on a single product as newer therapies, including CRENESSITY, are contributing to revenue while the company advances numerous late-stage neuroscience programs.

Record Results Building Momentum

Neurocrine has continued to deliver operating results that justify analysts' rising expectations.

During Q1, the company posted record quarterly revenue of more than $800 million, driven by continued INGREZZA strength and an encouraging contribution from newer products. Management also reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook while highlighting multiple pipeline catalysts expected over the next several years.

Strong execution has translated directly into expanding profitability, which helps explain why analysts have become increasingly confident in Neurocrine's future earnings power.

Attractive Growth at a Reasonable Valuation

Despite trading near 52-week highs of $169 a share, Neurocrine stock still appears reasonably valued relative to its earnings outlook.

Shares trade at roughly 17X forward earnings, a very modest multiple for a biotechnology company expected to deliver double-digit earnings growth while generating substantial cash flow.

In comparison, Neurocrine's Zacks Medical-Drugs Industry average is at over 90X forward earnings, which includes noteworthy pharmaceutical peers such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Indivior Pharmaceuticals and United Therapeutics.

Reassuringly, Neurocrine's balance sheet remains healthy as well, with cash and equivalents of over $1.3 billion. Including marketable securities, the company has approximately $2.5 billion in liquidity available to fund continued research, business development, and pipeline expansion.

If Neurocrine continues to execute on both its commercial business and clinical pipeline, today's valuation could still leave plenty of room for additional upside.

Summary & Conclusion

Biotechnology investing often revolves around binary clinical events, but Neurocrine Biosciences offers investors something different—a profitable commercial business with visible earnings growth supported by improving analyst sentiment.

Neurocrine has become one of the more attractive growth stories in the biotechnology space, thanks to continued strength from INGREZZA, the rollout of newer therapies, and a robust clinical pipeline.

For investors seeking a high-reward biotech stock with strong earnings momentum rather than speculative promise, NBIX is certainly worthy of consideration.

Although many airline stocks have gained momentum as the tentative U.S.-Iran truce eases oil prices and fuel-cost concerns, Ryanair Holdings may still be one to avoid for now.

Ryanair is facing increasing pressure as analysts continue lowering earnings estimates following management's cautious outlook for the peak summer travel season.

While the company remains well-positioned over the long term as Europe's largest low-cost airline, weakening pricing trends, higher operating costs, and limited earnings visibility have shifted sentiment in the near term.

Reflecting those concerns, Ryanair stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and is the Bear of the Day.

Summer Fare Weakness Clouds Ryanair's Outlook

The primary catalyst behind the recent earnings estimate cuts has been management's more cautious expectations for ticket pricing.

Following its most recent Q4 fiscal 2026 results in May, Ryanair acknowledged that airfare pricing has softened more than previously anticipated. Management now expects June-quarter fares to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage year over year, while September-quarter pricing is projected to remain roughly flat.

Although passenger demand remains healthy, lower ticket prices can have an outsized impact on airline profitability. Even modest declines in average fares can pressure margins across millions of passengers, prompting analysts to revise earnings expectations lower.

The company also noted that consumers are booking flights later than usual amid macroeconomic uncertainty, making revenue forecasting increasingly difficult.

Rising Costs Add Another Headwind

At the same time, Ryanair is facing several cost pressures that could further weigh on profitability.

Despite a proposed peace deal between the U.S. and Iran, Jet fuel prices remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While Ryanair has hedged a large portion of its fuel requirements, higher market prices still create uncertainty for future operating margins.

The airline also expects higher airport charges, labor expenses, and environmental taxes across Europe. These incremental costs become more difficult to offset when fare growth is slowing.

Management's decision not to provide earnings guidance for its current FY27 has only added to analyst caution, as limited visibility often leads to more conservative earnings forecasts.

Earnings Estimates Continue to Fall

As shown below, EPS estimates for Ryanair have continued to plummet in the last 90 days for both its current FY27 and FY28.

With revisions continuing to move lower over the last month, FY27 EPS estimates have now dropped 24% in the last 90 days from $5.59 to $4.25, with FY28 EPS estimates falling 15% from $6.03 to $5.12.

Bottom Line

Ryanair remains one of the highest-quality airlines globally, but investors should follow earnings estimate revisions rather than fight them.

With analysts lowering profit forecasts amid weaker fare expectations, rising operating costs, and limited management visibility, Ryanair's outlook has deteriorated meaningfully.

Until earnings estimate revisions stabilize and pricing trends improve, there may be more downside risk ahead for Ryanair stock.

Additional content:

Netflix Bets Bigger on AI Strategy: Can It Strengthen User Retention?

Netflix's aggressive AI strategy is emerging as a key differentiator that could strengthen user retention and help drive long-term revenue growth. The company has made AI one of its three strategic priorities, using generative AI to improve content discovery, personalize recommendations, test conversational search features and create higher-quality promotional assets. These enhancements are designed to help members quickly find relevant content, increasing engagement and reducing churn. Management also noted that its internal engagement-quality metric reached another record high in the first quarter, highlighting how a better user experience can translate into stronger retention.

Beyond improving content discovery, Netflix is leveraging AI to improve content creation. Its acquisition of InterPositive expands the company's suite of AI-powered filmmaking tools, enabling creators to produce content more efficiently while enhancing storytelling. Since content remains Netflix's largest investment, improving production efficiency could increase returns on content spending over time. The company is also rolling out an upgraded mobile interface featuring a vertical video discovery feed, further enhancing personalization and engagement.

Meanwhile, Netflix continues to expand AI beyond streaming. At its May 2026 Upfront event, the company introduced AI-powered advertising tools to help brands optimize campaigns, demonstrating how AI is also supporting its fast-growing advertising business. However, the long-term success of Netflix's AI initiatives will depend on consistently delivering engaging content and effectively implementing new AI features amidst fierce competition.

By combining AI-driven personalization, creator tools, product innovation and advertising capabilities, Netflix is strengthening engagement across its platform, supporting higher user retention and creating additional long-term monetization opportunities.

Netflix's AI Investments Face Powerful Competitors

Netflix's AI-driven personalization for retention faces growing competition from Amazon.com, Inc., which leverages AWS AI, Bedrock and Alexa+ capabilities to enhance personalization, advertising and ecosystem engagement. While AMZN benefits from superior AI infrastructure, scale and investment capacity, it lacks Netflix's dedicated streaming focus. However, AMZN's broader monetization opportunities make it a formidable competitor.

The Walt Disney Co.is strengthening its competitive position by expanding AI through hyper-personalized recommendations, interactive Disney+ and technology-led engagement to reduce churn. DIS combines premium intellectual property with cross-platform experiences, creating long-term opportunities beyond streaming. However, the company remains early in AI deployment, making execution and technology integration key challenges. Even so, its expanding AI capabilities and ecosystem strengths position DIS as a meaningful challenger to Netflix's established AI-driven retention advantage.

NFLX's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Netflix have declined 24.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's fall of 11%.

From a valuation standpoint, Netflix appears overvalued, trading at a trailing twelve-month P/S ratio of 6.5X, higher than the industry's 3.82X. NFLX carries a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.60 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and up by 2% over the past 60 days. This indicates a 42.29% increase from the previous year.

NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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