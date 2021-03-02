Neurocrine Biosciences: Luvadaxistat Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint In Phase II INTERACT Study

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) said the investigational drug luvadaxistat did not meet primary endpoint in the phase II INTERACT study in adults with negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Luvadaxistat met secondary endpoints of cognitive assessment.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company granted an exclusive license to Neurocrine Biosciences for seven pipeline programs, including luvadaxistat, in June 2020.

Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, said: "The totality of the top-line data from this study therefore support further clinical evaluation of luvadaxistat. We plan to work with our partner Takeda as we move forward."

