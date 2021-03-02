Markets
NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences: Luvadaxistat Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint In Phase II INTERACT Study

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) said the investigational drug luvadaxistat did not meet primary endpoint in the phase II INTERACT study in adults with negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Luvadaxistat met secondary endpoints of cognitive assessment.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company granted an exclusive license to Neurocrine Biosciences for seven pipeline programs, including luvadaxistat, in June 2020.

Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, said: "The totality of the top-line data from this study therefore support further clinical evaluation of luvadaxistat. We plan to work with our partner Takeda as we move forward."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBIX TAK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More