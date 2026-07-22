Neurocrine Appoints Siddhanti As Business Executive, Anticipates Strategic Growth

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), a biopharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Samir Siddhanti as Chief Business Officer and a member of Executive Management Committee. As Chief Business Officer, Siddhanti will lead Neurocrine's growth strategy, overseeing business development, corporate strategy, alliance and program management to support the company's pipeline expansion through internal innovation and external partnerships. Most recently, Siddhanti served as Vice President, Business Development, where he led strategic transaction and partnerships that expanded Neurocrine's pipeline and commercial portfolio, including the company's acquisition of Soleno Therapeutics. Prior to joining Neurocrine, he was a member of Goldman Sachs' Biotechnology equity research team. The company stated that his expertise in strategic and business development is expected to drive Neurocrine to its next phase of growth. NBIX closed Tuesday's trade at $179.05, up 3.50%. In the afterhours market, NBIX is trading up 0.53% at $180.00.

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