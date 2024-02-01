News & Insights

NeuroBo Rises 48% On Receiving FDA Approval For IND Application For DA-1726

February 01, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stock of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) gained 48 percent on Thursday after the FDA approved the company's Investigational New Drug or IND application for DA-1726, a new dual oxyntomodulin analog agonist.

Currently, NeuroBo's stock is climbing 48.31 percent, to $4.85 from the previous close of $3.27 on a volume of 24,262,634. It had traded from $2.89 to $7.60 in the past 52-week period on the Nasdaq.

The company expects that DA-1726 would act as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor and glucagon receptor.

