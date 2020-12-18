NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) Surges: Stock Moves 5.2% Higher

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 16.5% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry is Repligen Corporation RGEN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

