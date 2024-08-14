NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$10.05 million, or -$1.85 per share. This compares with -$0.73 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$10.05 Mln. vs. -$0.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.85 vs. -$0.15 last year.

