NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Confirms Marshall Woodworth As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) announced Monday the appointment of Marshall Woodworth as Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, effective March 1, 2024, following his tenure as Acting Chief Financial Officer since October 27, 2023.

Marshall brings in decades of experience as a CFO for a variety of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Prior to joining NeuroBo, Woodworth served as the CFO at Nevakar, Inc. from May 2017 through May 2023. Prior to that, he served as the CFO of Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Earlier, Woodworth served as the CFO at Aerocrine AB, and, before that, held the position of CFO at Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

