News & Insights

Markets
NRBO

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Confirms Marshall Woodworth As New CFO

March 04, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) announced Monday the appointment of Marshall Woodworth as Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, effective March 1, 2024, following his tenure as Acting Chief Financial Officer since October 27, 2023.

Marshall brings in decades of experience as a CFO for a variety of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Prior to joining NeuroBo, Woodworth served as the CFO at Nevakar, Inc. from May 2017 through May 2023. Prior to that, he served as the CFO of Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Earlier, Woodworth served as the CFO at Aerocrine AB, and, before that, held the position of CFO at Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.