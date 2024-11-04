News & Insights

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Completes Phase 2a Trial for MASH Drug

November 04, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals ( (NRBO) ) has issued an announcement.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has announced the completion of its Phase 2a clinical trial for DA-1241, an innovative treatment targeting metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The trial, which involved 109 patients, aims to assess the efficacy and safety of DA-1241 alone and in combination with sitagliptin. The company anticipates releasing topline data in December 2024, offering potential insights into DA-1241’s ability to improve liver inflammation and lipid metabolism, marking a significant step in combating MASH.

