NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals announces relignment, change name

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) announced a strategic realignment, ahead of important clinical milestones, with a corporate name change to “MetaVia (MTVA) Inc.,” which will be effective on November 29, 2024. In parallel, the Company’s common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol, “MTVA,” which is expected to be operative as of the Effective Date. As part of its corporate name change, the company will also launch a new website, metaviatx.com, and a new company logo, on the Effective Date.

