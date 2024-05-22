News & Insights

Markets
NRBO

NeuroBo Pharma Reveals Positive Pre-clinical Data For DA -1241 In Combination In Liver Fibrosis

May 22, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) Wednesday announced positive pre-clinical data for DA-1241 combined with semaglutide, showing improvement in liver fibrosis. The investigative drug compound also demonstrated additive hepatoprotective effects in pre-clinical metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis or MASH models compared to either treatment alone.

DA -1241 is a G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company plans to present the data in two poster presentations at the EASL Congress 2024, on June 5-8, in Milan, Italy, as well as virtually.

Hyung Heon Kim, president and chief executive officer of NeuroBo said, "The data being presented at EASL further strengthen the pre-clinical evidence that DA-1241's activation of GPR119 has therapeutic potential for the reduction of hepatic steatosis, inflammation, fibrosis, and improved glucose control."

The company had completed enrollment for Part 1 of Phase 2a clinical trial of DA-1241 in MASH in April and continues to enroll patients in Part 2, exploring the efficacy of DA-1241 in combination with sitagliptin, a DPP-4 inhibitor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.