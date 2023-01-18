NeuroBo Pharma Names Joseph Hooker Interim CEO & President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) has appointed Joseph Hooker as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President. The Board plans to initiate a candidate search with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify Price's permanent successor.

Previously, Hooker was Sr. Director of Clinical Operations/Program Leader Rare Disease, Oncology for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Hooker earlier served as Director, Program Leadership at Biogen.

Joseph Hooker, Interim CEO and President, said: "We have an opportunity to make NeuroBo into a leader in development of treatments for NASH, along with obesity and type 2 diabetes, and our focus is to file the Phase 2a IND for DA-1241 NASH indication and preparation for IND filing of DA-1726 an obesity indication."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.