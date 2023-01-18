NeuroBo Pharma Names Joseph Hooker Interim CEO & President - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) has appointed Joseph Hooker as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President. The Board plans to initiate a candidate search with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify Price's permanent successor.

Previously, Hooker was Sr. Director of Clinical Operations/Program Leader Rare Disease, Oncology for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Hooker earlier served as Director, Program Leadership at Biogen.

Joseph Hooker, Interim CEO and President, said: "We have an opportunity to make NeuroBo into a leader in development of treatments for NASH, along with obesity and type 2 diabetes, and our focus is to file the Phase 2a IND for DA-1241 NASH indication and preparation for IND filing of DA-1726 an obesity indication."

