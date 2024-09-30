News & Insights

NeuroBo Pharma Announces Positive Results From Phase 1 Trial Of DA-1726 In Obesity Treatment

September 30, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) announced that Part 1 of its Phase 1 clinical trial for DA-1726, a new dual Oxyntomodulin analog agonist aimed at treating obesity, showed positive results.

Part 1 of the study, that involved a single ascending dose, in 45 obese participants, demonstrated good safety and tolerability, along with a dose-linear pharmacokinetic profile. Notably, there were no serious adverse events reported. In the DA-1726 group, only five participants experienced adverse events, compared to three in the placebo group. The company indicated that they are expanding the study to determine the maximum tolerated dose.

Additionally, they have begun Part 2 of the trial, which will assess multiple ascending doses (MAD) with around 36 participants, and expect to release top-line data in the first quarter of 2025.

