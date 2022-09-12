Markets
NeuroBo Pharma Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Split Of Common Stock - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) announced a 1-for-30 reverse split of common stock, par value $0.001. Beginning on September 13, 2022, the company's common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis. The common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol, NRBO.

The number of authorized shares of the company's common stock will remain at 100 million. The number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.

