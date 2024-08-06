NeuroBo Pharma In Agreement With Dong-A ST And ImmunoForge To Develop DA-1726 To Treat Obesity

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NRBO) Tuesday said it has signed a joint research agreement with South Korean pharmaceutical companies Dong-A ST Co. Ltd. and ImmunoForge, to develop a long-acting, once-monthly, formulation of DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are hopeful that ImmunoForge's ELP platform technology may enable the formulation of DA-1726, currently in Phase 1 studies, into a once-monthly injection, allowing us to overcome the current limitations associated with changing peptides, such as DA-1726, into longer-acting forms," stated Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroBo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.