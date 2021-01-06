NeuroBo Pharma Acquires ANA Therapeutics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) said it acquired ANA Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company developing ANA-001, a proprietary capsule formulation of niclosamide for coronavirus indications, currently in Phase 2/3 clinical trials as a treatment for COVID-19.

NeuroBo said that ANA-001 is advancing through the 505(b)(2) clinical pathway, which allows the company to leverage earlier data on niclosamide and streamlines and accelerates the timelines to bring the potentially life-saving therapy to patients suffering with COVID-19.

As a result, the development timeline supports a number of value-creating milestones over the coming 12 to 18 months, including the data readout of the Phase 2 portion of the trial, expected in the third quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.