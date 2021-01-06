Markets
NRBO

NeuroBo Pharma Acquires ANA Therapeutics - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) said it acquired ANA Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company developing ANA-001, a proprietary capsule formulation of niclosamide for coronavirus indications, currently in Phase 2/3 clinical trials as a treatment for COVID-19.

NeuroBo said that ANA-001 is advancing through the 505(b)(2) clinical pathway, which allows the company to leverage earlier data on niclosamide and streamlines and accelerates the timelines to bring the potentially life-saving therapy to patients suffering with COVID-19.

As a result, the development timeline supports a number of value-creating milestones over the coming 12 to 18 months, including the data readout of the Phase 2 portion of the trial, expected in the third quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRBO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular