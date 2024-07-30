NeuroBo Enters License Agreement With MThera For NB-01 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) announced the signing of an exclusive license agreement, providing MThera Pharma Co. with the rights to NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy. The agreement allows MTHERA to conduct research and clinical trials, including, but not limited to, a potential Phase 3 clinical trial in the United States and South Korea, for the future commercialization of NB-01.

"Based on the positive Phase 2 efficacy results for NB-01 for diabetic neuropathy, we intend to develop it as a potential treatment for peripheral diabetes," said Mi Won Sohn, CEO of MTHERA.

