NeuroBo CEO Quits; Names Gil Price As New Chief Executive

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO), a company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases, said on Thursday that it has appointed Gil Price, as President and Chief Executive Officer or CEO. Price will replace Richard Kang, who is set to step-down later this month to pursue other opportunities.

Kang has agreed to continue to serve on the Board and as a consult for NeuroBo for a period of up to one year to ensure an orderly transition.

The company has also approved an inducement award to newly named CEO of an option to purchase 0.61 million shares of common stock. The option has an exercise price of $2.04 per share, the closing price of NeuroBo's common stock on November 3.

Since 2017, Price has served as Chief Medical Officer of the pharmacovigilance team of ProPharma Group. He previously served as CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Drug Safety Solutions, Inc., a provider of solutions for clinical and drug safety operations, from 2002 until its acquisition by ProPharma Group in 2017.

