NeuroBo Appoints Hyung Heon Kim As CEO

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO), a company focused on cardiometabolic diseases, announced on Monday that it has appointed its current Board member, Hyung Heon Kim, as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Kim succeeds Joseph Hooker, who has been serving as interim CEO since January, following the retirement of the company's previous CEO Gil Price.

Currently, Kim is the company's largest stockholder and NeuroBo's partner with respect to its newly in-licensed assets, DA-1241 and DA-1726, potential therapies for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH, obesity, and type-2 diabetes. He has been with Dong-A and its affiliates in various roles since 2012.

