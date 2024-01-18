NeuroBo Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Safety Data Of DA-1241 In Combination With Sitagliptin

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) Thursday reported positive pre-clinical safety data of the company's drug candidate DA-1241 in combination with sitagliptin.

Results from the pre-clinical study done on rats showed that sitagliptin alone, DA-1241 alone or sitagliptin in combination with DA-1241 was well tolerated with no adverse effects.

Additionally, the company said it has initiated part 2 of its Phase 2a study of DA-1241 in combination with sitagliptin for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

