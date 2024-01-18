News & Insights

Markets
NRBO

NeuroBo Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Safety Data Of DA-1241 In Combination With Sitagliptin

January 18, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) Thursday reported positive pre-clinical safety data of the company's drug candidate DA-1241 in combination with sitagliptin.

Results from the pre-clinical study done on rats showed that sitagliptin alone, DA-1241 alone or sitagliptin in combination with DA-1241 was well tolerated with no adverse effects.

Additionally, the company said it has initiated part 2 of its Phase 2a study of DA-1241 in combination with sitagliptin for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.