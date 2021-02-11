Protagenic Therapeutics, an early stage biotech developing therapies for stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $18 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the OTCQB (PTIX).



The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics for stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders, utilizing synthetic forms of endogenous brain signaling peptides that can dampen overactive stress responses. Its lead compound, PT00114, is a 41-residue peptide synthetic form of TCAP that can be administered subcutaneously, sublingually, or intra-nasally. The company intends to complete IND-enabling studies of PT00114 and enter first-in-human Phase 1/2 studies in early 2021.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2004 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PTIX. Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Neuro disorder biotech Protagenic Therapeutics files for an $18 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.