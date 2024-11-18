Neurizon Therapeutics Updates Securities Trading Policy

Pharmaust Limited (AU:NUZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Neurizon Therapeutics Limited, a biotech firm focused on neurodegenerative disease treatments, has updated its Securities Trading Policy, as announced on the ASX. The company is actively advancing its lead drug candidate, NUZ-001, which targets ALS, the most prevalent form of motor neurone disease. This update aligns with Neurizon’s commitment to accelerating treatment access and exploring broader applications for its drug.

For further insights into AU:NUZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.