Neurizon Therapeutics Updates Securities Trading Policy

November 18, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

Pharmaust Limited (AU:NUZ) has released an update.

Neurizon Therapeutics Limited, a biotech firm focused on neurodegenerative disease treatments, has updated its Securities Trading Policy, as announced on the ASX. The company is actively advancing its lead drug candidate, NUZ-001, which targets ALS, the most prevalent form of motor neurone disease. This update aligns with Neurizon’s commitment to accelerating treatment access and exploring broader applications for its drug.

