Neurizon Therapeutics Hosts Insightful Webinar on Future Plans

December 04, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Pharmaust Limited (AU:NUZ) has released an update.

Neurizon Therapeutics Limited is set to host a webinar on December 12, 2024, offering insights into its progress and future plans in treating neurodegenerative diseases, particularly ALS. The company aims to accelerate access to effective treatments through international collaborations and robust clinical trials. Investors and interested parties can participate in the webinar and access recorded sessions on the Neurizon Investor Hub.

