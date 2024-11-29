Neurizon Therapeutics Expands Share Issuance Amid ALS Focus

Pharmaust Limited (AU:NUZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Neurizon Therapeutics Limited has issued 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options at a price of $0.10 each. This strategic move comes as Neurizon continues its clinical-stage efforts to develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, particularly ALS. Investors and interested parties can access further information about this and other company developments through Neurizon’s Investor Hub.

For further insights into AU:NUZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.