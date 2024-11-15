Neurizon Therapeutics Corrects Announcement on ALS Drug

Pharmaust Limited (AU:NUZ) has released an update.

Neurizon Therapeutics Limited has corrected minor text errors in a recent announcement about its lead drug candidate, NUZ-001, which shows promise in improving ALS-related symptoms. This clinical-stage biotech company is focused on accelerating treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, potentially expanding NUZ-001’s applications. Neurizon aims to forge new paths for patients affected by complex neural disorders through rigorous clinical programs and international partnerships.

