Neurizon Therapeutics Corrects Announcement on ALS Drug

November 15, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Pharmaust Limited (AU:NUZ) has released an update.

Neurizon Therapeutics Limited has corrected minor text errors in a recent announcement about its lead drug candidate, NUZ-001, which shows promise in improving ALS-related symptoms. This clinical-stage biotech company is focused on accelerating treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, potentially expanding NUZ-001’s applications. Neurizon aims to forge new paths for patients affected by complex neural disorders through rigorous clinical programs and international partnerships.

