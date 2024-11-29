Neurizon Therapeutics Boosts ASX Presence with New Securities

Pharmaust Limited (AU:NUZ) has released an update.

Neurizon Therapeutics Limited is set to expand its presence on the Australian Securities Exchange with the quotation of 200,000 fully paid ordinary securities, enhancing its market footprint. This move could attract attention from investors looking to capitalize on potential growth in the biopharmaceutical sector.

