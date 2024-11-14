News & Insights

Neurizon Therapeutics Announces Promising ALS Drug Results

November 14, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Pharmaust Limited (AU:NUZ) has released an update.

Neurizon Therapeutics has announced promising preclinical results for its lead drug candidate, NUZ-001, in treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The studies demonstrated that NUZ-001 significantly reduces the aggregation of a key ALS protein and improves the function of affected neurons, suggesting its potential as a transformative treatment. These findings bolster the efficacy results from an earlier phase 1 study, enhancing investor confidence in the company’s therapeutic pursuits.

