Neurizon Therapeutics Announces Promising ALS Drug Results

Pharmaust Limited (AU:NUZ) has released an update.

Neurizon Therapeutics has announced promising preclinical results for its lead drug candidate, NUZ-001, in treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The studies demonstrated that NUZ-001 significantly reduces the aggregation of a key ALS protein and improves the function of affected neurons, suggesting its potential as a transformative treatment. These findings bolster the efficacy results from an earlier phase 1 study, enhancing investor confidence in the company’s therapeutic pursuits.

