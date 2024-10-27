NeuRizer Ltd Releases Annual Financial Report

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd has released its annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, detailing its financial performance and key corporate activities. The report includes comprehensive financial statements and auditor’s declarations, providing valuable insights for investors interested in the company’s stock performance. This information is crucial for stakeholders to assess NeuRizer’s financial health and strategic direction.

