NeuRizer Ltd Prepares for Key Shareholder Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and approval of an employee share option plan. The meeting will be conducted virtually, allowing shareholders to participate online. This gathering is crucial for investors as it may influence the company’s governance and strategic direction.

