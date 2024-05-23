NeuRizer Ltd Plans Expansion of Tradable Shares

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd has announced the application for quotation of a substantial number of new securities, specifically 248 million ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX code NRZ. The announcement, dated May 23, 2024, signifies an expansion of the company’s publicly traded offerings. This move is set to potentially attract investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth.

