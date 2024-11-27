News & Insights

NeuRizer Ltd Lists New Shares on ASX

November 27, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd has announced the quotation of 7,687,500 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage its convertible securities, potentially impacting its stock’s liquidity and investor interest. Traders and investors might find this development noteworthy as it could influence NeuRizer’s market performance.

