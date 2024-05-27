NeuRizer Ltd Expands Public Offerings on ASX

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd has announced its application for the quotation of 10,000 new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX under the code NRZ, marked as a new announcement on May 27, 2024. This move signals an expansion of the company’s publicly traded offerings, potentially attracting investors interested in the growth of NeuRizer Ltd.

