NeuRizer Ltd Announces Significant New Securities Issue

NeuRizer Ltd is set to issue up to 98,010,000 ordinary fully paid securities, with the proposed issue date slated for November 22, 2024. This move could potentially attract investor interest and enhance liquidity for the company. As NeuRizer expands its securities, market participants may find new opportunities in the evolving stock landscape.

