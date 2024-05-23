NeuRizer Ltd Announces New Security Quotation

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd has announced the application for quotation of a new batch of securities, specifically 462,234 ordinary fully paid shares, on the ASX under the code NRZ. This move, dated May 23, 2024, signifies the company’s intent to expand its financial base and offers investors a new opportunity to participate in NeuRizer’s growth.

For further insights into AU:NRZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.