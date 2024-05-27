NeuRizer Ltd Announces New Major Shareholder

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd has announced a significant change in ownership, revealing a new substantial holder with rights to millions of shares. This pivotal financial development could indicate a strategic shift for the company’s future operations and stock performance, sparking interest among investors and market spectators alike.

