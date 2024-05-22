NeuRizer Ltd Announces Director’s Departure

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd has released a Final Director’s Interest Notice stating that director Sunghun Ryu ceased their directorship on May 17, 2024, and held no registered or unregistered interests in the company’s securities upon their departure. The notice ensures compliance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act.

