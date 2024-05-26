News & Insights

Stocks

Neuren’s NNZ-2591 Shows Promise for Pitt Hopkins

May 26, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:NEU) has released an update.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced promising Phase 2 clinical trial results for NNZ-2591, showing significant improvements in children with Pitt Hopkins syndrome across all four specially designed efficacy measures. The treatment, which has no current approved alternatives, was deemed safe, well-tolerated, and displayed potential for addressing multiple neurodevelopmental disorders. The advancements mark a critical step for the company towards developing the first approved treatment for this underserved patient community.

For further insights into AU:NEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NURPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.