Neuren’s NNZ-2591 Shows Promise for Pitt Hopkins

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced promising Phase 2 clinical trial results for NNZ-2591, showing significant improvements in children with Pitt Hopkins syndrome across all four specially designed efficacy measures. The treatment, which has no current approved alternatives, was deemed safe, well-tolerated, and displayed potential for addressing multiple neurodevelopmental disorders. The advancements mark a critical step for the company towards developing the first approved treatment for this underserved patient community.

