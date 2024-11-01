News & Insights

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Updates Policy Amid Financial Growth

November 01, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:NEU) has released an update.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals has updated its Share Trading Policy following the company’s transition to sustained positive cash flow, eliminating the need for quarterly cash flow reports. This change reflects Neuren’s growing financial stability as it continues to advance its drug development programs, including the FDA-approved DAYBUE™ for Rett syndrome and NNZ-2591 in Phase 2 trials for various syndromes. Investors may find Neuren’s progress and policy updates indicative of its potential for future growth.

