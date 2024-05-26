News & Insights

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Reveals Promising Trial Results

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:NEU) has released an update.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited reports promising top-line results from their Phase 2 trial for NNZ-2591, a treatment aimed at improving the lives of individuals with Pitt Hopkins syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disability. While the company remains optimistic, they acknowledge the uncertainties and risks inherent in drug development, regulatory processes, and the need for future capital.

