Neuren Pharmaceuticals (NURPF) Price Target Decreased by 13.63% to 16.18

The average one-year price target for Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:NURPF) has been revised to $16.18 / share. This is a decrease of 13.63% from the prior estimate of $18.74 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.89 to a high of $21.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from the latest reported closing price of $14.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuren Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 17.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NURPF is 0.18%, an increase of 19.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 5,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NURPF by 40.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 969K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NURPF by 12.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 776K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NURPF by 40.72% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 373K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NURPF by 36.66% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 356K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NURPF by 34.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.