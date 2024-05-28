Neuren Pharmaceuticals’ Lucrative Year with DAYBUE Success

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:NEU) has released an update.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals has reported strong financial performance following the successful U.S. launch of DAYBUE™, the first treatment for Rett syndrome, with 2023 net sales reaching US$177 million in under 9 months and projected 2024 sales between US$370 to US$420 million. The company’s expanded partnership with Acadia Pharmaceuticals has generated significant revenue, including a US$100 million upfront payment, royalties, and milestone payments, totaling A$271.6 million. Additionally, Neuren is leading in developing treatments for rare neurological conditions, with promising Phase 2 trial results for NNZ-2591 in Phelan-McDermid and Pitt Hopkins syndromes, and is preparing for further clinical trials while enjoying a robust financial standing with A$243.1 million in cash and short-term investments.

