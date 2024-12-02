Neuren Pharmaceuticals Initiates Strategic Daily Share Buy-Back

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:NEU) has released an update.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 90,021 shares bought back on the previous day. This move indicates a strategic effort by the company to manage its stock value, which could attract interest from investors. The ongoing buy-back activity may signal the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

