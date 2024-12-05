Neuren Pharmaceuticals Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:NEU) has released an update.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with 107,303 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back activity is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure. Investors in the financial markets may find this development an interesting indicator of Neuren’s confidence in its own financial health.
