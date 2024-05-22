Neuren Pharmaceuticals Awaits Key Trial Results

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:NEU) has released an update.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited has requested an immediate trading halt of its securities on the ASX, citing an impending announcement about the Phase 2 clinical trial results for Pitt Hopkins syndrome. The trading halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or trading resumes on Monday, 27 May 2024. This strategic pause is anticipated to maintain market order until significant company news is disclosed.

