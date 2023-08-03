Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Price Target Increased by 15.73% to 16.48

The average one-year price target for Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) has been revised to 16.48 / share. This is an increase of 15.73% from the prior estimate of 14.24 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.79 to a high of 23.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.16% from the latest reported closing price of 12.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuren Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 171.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEU is 0.14%, an increase of 1,452.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 251.05% to 4,477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,424K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 828K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 566K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 63.87% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 468K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 72.63% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 393K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

