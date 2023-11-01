Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Price Target Increased by 14.85% to 19.40

The average one-year price target for Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) has been revised to 19.40 / share. This is an increase of 14.85% from the prior estimate of 16.89 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 23.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.93% from the latest reported closing price of 10.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuren Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 38.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEU is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.44% to 4,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,450K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 843K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 11.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 581K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 7.88% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 455K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 421K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.