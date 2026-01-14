Neuren Pharma Expects DAYBUE Global Net Sales To Touch $700 Mln In FY28

(RTTNews) - Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NURPF.OB, NEU.AX) Wednesday said that global net sales of DAYBUE, its prescription drug for Rett syndrome, is expected to touch $700 million in 2028. The biopharmaceutical company said that worldwide net sales benefited from more than 2,000 Rett patients being treated with DAYBUE since its U.S. launch, with 12-month treatment persistency up by 55 percent.

Global net sales also benefitted from the continued gains from the expansion of US customer-facing teams in the second quarter of 2025, the company said in an official statement.

Looking ahead, Neuren Pharma said that the DAYBUE STIX formulation will begin its U.S. launch in the first quarter of 2026, with a full commercial rollout being planned by the second quarter. In addition, the DAYBUE oral solution has received approval from the Ministry of Health in Israel, thus expanding its international regulatory footprint, the company added.

According to Neuren Pharma, top-line data from the Phase 3 clinical trial of its trofinetide drug in Japan is expected to come out in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2027.

On the Australian Stock Exchange, NEU.AX ended Tuesday's trading at A$20.47, up 6.1 percent.

