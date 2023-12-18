Neuren Pharma Announces Positive Results From Phase 2 Study Of NNZ-2591 In Phelan-McDermid Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (NURPF.OB) Monday announced positive top-line results from Phase 2 study of its drug candidate NNZ-2591 in children with Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS).

Phelan-McDermid syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by a deletion or other change in the 22q13 region of chromosome 22, which includes the SHANK3 gene.

The Phase 2 study was designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of NNZ2591 in children with PMS aged 3 to 12 years. Results from the study showed that treatment with NNZ2591 brought significant improvements across multiple efficacy measures as assessed by both clinicians and caregivers.

Improvements were seen across clinically important aspects of PMS including communication, behavior, cognition/learning and socialization. For 10 out of 14 efficacy endpoints, statistically significant improvement on overall/total scores was observed.

Further, NNZ-2591 was safe and well tolerated. Most of the treatment emergent adverse events were mild to moderate.

