BioTech
ACAD

Neuren Partner Acadia To Seek EMA Re-Examination After CHMP Rejects Trofinetide For Rett Syndrome

March 02, 2026 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Neuren Pharmaceuticals (NEU.AX) announced that its partner, Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), will request a re-examination of the opinion adopted by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The opinion relates to the Marketing Authorization Application for trofinetide, intended for the treatment of Rett syndrome in patients aged two years and older. The previously signaled CHMP trend vote was confirmed in the formal vote.

Trofinetide is already approved in the United States, Canada, and Israel, where it represents the first and only treatment available for Rett syndrome.

Commenting on the development, Acadia's Chief Executive Officer Catherine Owen Adams said:"While we are disappointed by the CHMP's recommendation to refuse approval, we continue to be encouraged by the meaningful benefits trofinetide has demonstrated for people living with Rett syndrome. The strong engagement and positive feedback we have seen from patients, caregivers, and clinicians in the Rett community reinforce our belief in the treatment's clinical value. We remain committed to working constructively with EU regulators to explore next steps and to bring this therapy to patients."

ACAD closed Monday's regular trading session at $22.81 down $1.75 or 7.13%. But in after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.01 or 0.04%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.