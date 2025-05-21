Markets
NRXS

NeurAxis To Sell About 1.5 Mln Stock At $3.25/shr; Stock Plunges In Pre-market

May 21, 2025 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS), a medical technology company, on Wednesday announced it has entered into definitive agreements to sell about 1.5 million shares at $3.25 per share.

Shares of NeurAxis are decreasing by around 24% in the pre-market trading.

The 1,538,461 offering is expected to close on or about May 22

NeurAxis expects to raise approximately $5 million in gross proceeds from the offering. The company said it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In the pre-market trading, NeurAxis is 24.06% lesser at $3.0300 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NRXS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.